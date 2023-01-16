It has not been a good start to 2023 for the National fans, who at this time have had to experience several setbacks, especially with the leadership that has not shown a solid project for the new year. Now, they have to deal with the possibility of it coming Gio Moreno at the DIM.

Despite the fact that they supported the decision of the Colombian player at the time, the fans are now quite upset by the rumors that place Gio in the backyard rival, which have not lowered him as a ‘traitor’.

By the arrival of Juanfer Quintero al Juniorthe DIM decided to look for another player with great characteristics for the FPC. In this case, it is Gio Morenowho played the beginning of last season with Nationalbut due to differences with the leadership, he was unable to continue with the purslane team.

In order to return to the rhythm that characterized him at the time as one of the best, Gio would be in talks with the DIMwho continues to arm himself to achieve what was mentioned by the technician David Gonzalezwhich is the local title and the liberators.

For this, it is crucial that high-quality players are on the team, so the arrival of Moreno the paisa club would be of great help to achieve that goal. But those who suffer from this possible decision by Gio are the fans of National, who have spoken out furiously on social media.

“Don’t ask me to see Gio Moreno in the DIM shirt as normal, here we had to put too much pressure for months and years for his return, and for wanting to take it out on the directives of @nacionaloficial he will end up stabbing us We. That is called TREASON”was the comment, from a purslane fan.

Another of the comments that was seen was the following: “This is on both sides of Jonás, although the directives are disastrous and they put together a shithole that ended in a purge, #GioMoreno has the power to choose where he goes, and you don’t have to be geniuses to know that he shouldn’t have landed at DIMinuto, that decision, and even more so at his age, is his alone.”

Gio Moreno to DIM: What was your last game in Colombia?

The last meeting as a professional, since taking the step of Gio Moreno at the DIM would return from his retirement, he went with National in the end of the BetPlay League of 2022, where they defeated the tolima by 2-1, in the Manuel Murillo Toro.

In said match he played 67 minutes and was a great help for the team to become champion. If it happens Gio Moreno at the DIMWill the paisa team have more option to be champion?