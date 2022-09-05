Home Sports Inter, Lukaku goes to Belgium to be treated
Inter, Lukaku goes to Belgium to be treated

Inter, Lukaku goes to Belgium to be treated

The striker returns home for four days for a check on his injured left thigh. The fans hope to be able to see him again at the end of the month

Four days in Belgium to continue treatment and then return to Appiano Gentile. Romelu Lukaku has returned home to share the rehabilitation process with the Belgian medical staff. The trip was agreed with the Inter doctors in the hope that the striker will not have a hitch and can return as soon as possible.

In the derby, his absence was felt and Inzaghi needs, now more than ever, one of his leaders and a strong forward to relaunch the Nerazzurri. Lukaku must dispose of a distraction of the left thigh flexors that prevented him from taking the field against Milan and will also preclude his debut in the Champions League against Bayern. The Inter people hope to see him in his place again towards the end of the month.

