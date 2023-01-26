Home Sports Inter market, Firmino first goal for next year
Inter market, Firmino first goal for next year

Inter market, Firmino first goal for next year

Liverpool’s Brazilian striker can be freed up for the summer. Watch out for Buchanan on the right

It is the dear old necessity that becomes a virtue. Inter in total self-financing regime is forced to take a narrow path, very narrow on the market: you have to work with your imagination, transform the crisis into an opportunity. And, more generally, to adapt to these sad times that have made the Italian championship a passing tournament for those who are only waiting for green fields and Premier League pounds.

