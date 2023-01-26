With more than 27,000 visitors, Colombiatex de las Américas 2023 opened the agenda for the textile-apparel industry in the region, achieving a historic attendance figure that exceeds the pre-pandemic indicator for 2020 by 11%, which was 24,300 people. Likewise, 18,000 buyers had the opportunity to network, broaden their knowledge and generate new business opportunities.

In the thirty-fifth edition of Colombiatex de las Américas, more than 16 thousand national buyers, from regions such as Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Santander and Valle del Cauca and 2 thousand buyers from 21 countries, among which Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, the United States and Venezuela stand out, expressed their satisfaction with the fair event. 86% of them said they closed deals or did so in the short-medium term, mainly from countries such as: Colombia 79%, Peru 6% Ecuador 5%, United States 2%, among others.

“Colombiatex of the Americas 2023 reflects the dynamism and growth potential of the fashion industry, ratifying our country as an epicenter of knowledge and relationships of its entire value chain. We are witnesses that these platforms connect Colombia with new markets, fostering new business opportunities”, states sebastian tenexecutive chairman (e) of Inexmoda.

According to the delegation invited by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, through ProColombia, and which was made up of 274 companies from 17 marketspartially reported immediate purchases for around US$6 million.

The entrepreneurs of the Fashion System reflected the importance of ‘Circular Consciousness’ in the industry, through increasingly sustainable processes and practices, such as: clean water and sanitation, affordable and non-polluting energy, responsible production and consumption, among others. The Sustainability Route had the participation of 85 exhibiting companies, which highlighted their innovations and contribution to caring for the environment. Likewise, trends were protagonists through the traditional ‘Trends Forum’, with a total of 15 conferences.

“For this edition, Visitors highlighted the ‘Materials Library’, a new space at the fair, in which both visitors, exhibitors and buyers they discovered sustainable textiles and inputs that can be applied in the creation of garments and clothing”, comments Maite Cantero, Inexmoda’s Research and Innovation coordinator.

For his part, he Inexmoda-Sapiencia Knowledge Pavilionallowed businessmen to update themselves on the most relevant topics of the Fashion System, evidencing the importance of technology and clothing and consumption trends.mo. During the three days, this iconic space of the fair received a total of 4,000 attendees and 20,000 people connected via streamingwhich were able to access 27 free access conferences by experts and industry leaders. “The Post-Secondary Education Agency of Medellín – Sapiencia, participates in the fair as a bridge of connection between the academy and the fashion industry through the Knowledge Pavilion. This is how we build the future for our generations in a healthy and prosperous environment”, affirms Carlos Alberto Chaparro, general director of Sapiencia.

Colombiatex of the Americas 2023, also It was the space for the socialization of new fair events that will be held in the country. Inexmoda and Messe Frankfurt – a leading group in holding global fairs – presented ‘Heimtextil Colombia’ within the framework of Colombiatex de las Américas, the fair that will boost the categories of decoration and home in the continent. The business event will take place from April 23 to 25, 2024 in the city of Medellín and will have more than 100 exhibitors from 21 countries and 4,000 buyers and visitors.

The Fair not only fostered relationships and business among the most relevant actors of the Fashion System, also generated a positive impact for Medellín, host city of the Fair event. According to the Secretariat of Economic Development of the Medellín Mayor’s Office, tourism spending (among all the spending categories) is estimated to be approximately $12.2 million.

Likewise, 49.4% of the attendees were local people from Medellín and the Metropolitan Area, while 36.3% were national tourists and 14.3% foreign tourists. For its part, according to the Colombian Hotel and Tourism Association -COTELCO-, hotel occupancy from Monday, January 23 to Wednesday, January 25 was 87.1%.