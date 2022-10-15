The Sichuan delegation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a plenary meeting

Elected Wang Xiaohui as the head of the delegation and Huang Qiang as the deputy head of the delegation and Chen Wei as the secretary-general

On the morning of October 15, the Sichuan Provincial Delegation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a plenary meeting at the site. Provincial Party Secretary Wang Xiaohui presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting conveyed the report of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee at the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the important speech at the second plenary meeting; the suggestions of the members of the Representative Qualification Examination Committee and the members of the presidium of the conference and the Secretary-General were prepared. List, etc.; elected Wang Xiaohui as the head of the Sichuan delegation, Huang Qiang as the deputy head, and Chen Wei as the secretary-general.

In his speech, Wang Xiaohui pointed out that in the past year since the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, in the face of the turbulent external environment and the arduous task of domestic reform, development and stability, General Secretary Xi Jinping led the Political Bureau of the Central Committee to take a long-term view, devise strategies, We responded scientifically, firmly grasped the major events and key tasks related to the overall national strategy, and opened up new horizons for career development with tenacious struggles. We have effectively maintained a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of national prosperity and public security, and a clean political environment. Promote the party and the country’s various undertakings to achieve new major achievements in overcoming difficulties, and win historical initiative in high-quality development. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the second plenary session of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, from the perspective of strategy and overall situation, in-depth analysis of the new situation and tasks faced by the party and the country, and profoundly expounded on the new era and new journey Adhering to and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics and building a modern socialist country in an all-round way on several major issues, making important arrangements and making clear requirements for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, have a strong political, ideological, guiding and pertinent nature, It has important guiding significance for us to open the 20th National Congress and forge ahead in a new journey. The Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China made full preparations politically, ideologically and organizationally for the convening of the 20th Party Congress. We must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the plenary session, especially the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, earnestly unify our thoughts and actions into the requirements of the central government, and open the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with a high sense of political responsibility and historical mission.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. It is of great and far-reaching significance for the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is the common political responsibility of all delegates to hold this conference well. We must deeply grasp the significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, earnestly shoulder the mission and responsibility, and make joint efforts to turn the 20th National Congress of the Party into a conference that holds high the banner, gathers strength, self-confidence and self-improvement, and forge ahead in unity.

Wang Xiaohui emphasized that we must take a clear-cut political speech as the first requirement, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve “two maintenances”. The representatives come from all walks of life, fields and fronts in Sichuan. They are outstanding members and outstanding representatives selected from the more than 5.1 million party members in the province and selected by party organizations at all levels. They shoulder the trust and trust of the majority of party members in the province. . Everyone must deeply realize that the most fundamental reason for the major achievements that have attracted worldwide attention in the past 10 years in the new era is to establish Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, and to establish the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era status. The “two establishments” are a major political achievement achieved by the party in the new era. General Secretary Xi Jinping, as the core of the party, the leader of the people, and the army commander, has won the heartfelt support and love of the entire party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. Everyone must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, resolutely safeguard General Secretary Xi Jinping’s core position of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the whole party, resolutely safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, and consciously follow Xi Jinping’s ideology, politics and actions. The Party Central Committee with comrades as the core maintains a high degree of unity, and resolutely does a good job and holds the conference in accordance with the central deployment and requirements. It is necessary to perform duties faithfully with full political enthusiasm, carefully review the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the work report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, carefully review the Party Constitution (amendment), and do a good job in the election of the “two committees” to ensure the successful completion of the conference. various agendas. It is necessary to strictly abide by various disciplinary regulations, consciously put disciplinary regulations in the front, strictly abide by political discipline and political regulations, take the lead in abide by the principles of party spirit, model compliance with party regulations and discipline, effectively enhance the awareness of confidentiality, strictly implement the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, and ensure the atmosphere of the conference. Clean air. It is necessary to always maintain a high spirit, resolutely implement the requirements of the conference, vigorously advocate the fine style of pragmatism and frugality, and fully demonstrate the good image of the Sichuan delegation.

