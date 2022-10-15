Home Business Dear energy, Italy has spent the most. The recipes of European countries to stop the crisis
Business

Dear energy, Italy has spent the most. The recipes of European countries to stop the crisis

by admin
Dear energy, Italy has spent the most. The recipes of European countries to stop the crisis

All European countries have implemented initiatives to contain the impact of energy price increases on households and businesses. This note summarizes the expenses incurred by the major European countries against the rise in energy prices and the incidence of these on GDP.
The resources allocated by the main European countries
Table 1 quantifies the measures adopted to contain the effects of price increases in the course of 2022.

See also  Scholars: The Mainland's Economy Is Facing Five Major Problems Downward Pressure | Economic Downturn | Chinese Economy | Economy in the Second Half of the Year

You may also like

Inflation inflates state spending on interest: + 58...

Rogers: China will become the most successful country...

Sharing mobility continues to grow in Italy: Milan...

Ӣ˾˰ϵƻ _йҾŻ

U.S. media: rising prices may be ingrained, high...

Pickleball mania: Tom Brady, Kim Cljisters and Lebron...

21Vianet version of Microsoft 365 service and Teams...

Ferrari 296 Gts: road test of the 830...

“Hanzhugege” “Qinger” 300 million mansion was evaporated by...

Istat: number of homes and usable area at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy