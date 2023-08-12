Inter Miami continued their dominant run in the Leagues Cup with a crushing 4-0 victory over Charlotte. Lionel Messi and his team proved to be unstoppable, with Messi scoring the final goal of the match just minutes before the game ended.

Once again, Messi played a pivotal role for Inter Miami, showcasing his offensive skills and controlling the ball with ease. It was clear that this team heavily relied on Messi’s talent, but this dependency has also helped elevate their overall performance.

The first goal came early in the game, with Josef Martínez converting a penalty just 12 minutes in, thanks to Messi’s confidence in him. Inter Miami understood the importance of securing an early lead and doubled their advantage at the 32nd minute with a fantastic goal from Thomas Taylor.

With Charlotte unable to mount a comeback, the party atmosphere in Miami was in full swing. To add insult to injury for Charlotte, a stroke of bad luck led to an own goal by Malanda at the 78th minute, further extending Inter Miami’s lead.

However, a victory for Inter Miami would not feel complete without a goal from Messi. Just when it seemed like the game would end without Messi’s contribution, he took advantage of the defensive lapses and scored his team’s fourth goal at the 87th minute.

Inter Miami’s next challenge in the Semifinals will be against the Philadelphia Union. If they manage to secure a spot in the tournament’s final, they will also earn a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup for the 2024 season.

The triumph of Inter Miami over Charlotte further solidifies their dominance in the Leagues Cup and emphasizes the crucial role Messi plays in the team’s success. Fans can expect more thrilling performances from Inter Miami as they continue their quest for victory in the tournament.

