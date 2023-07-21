Inter Miami Negotiating with Gremio for Luis Suárez’s Arrival

Title: Inter Miami Negotiating with Gremio for Luis Suárez’s Potential Transfer

Inter Miami, the Florida-based professional soccer team, is actively pursuing the signing of renowned forward Luis Suárez. Despite the player’s existing contract with Gremio, Inter Miami is determined to bring Suárez on board to reunite him with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Jorge Mas, the owner of Inter Miami, recently expressed his openness to the possibility of Suárez joining the team. However, he also acknowledged and respected the Uruguayan’s current association with Gremio in Brazilian soccer.

Excitement built around the negotiations between the clubs as Inter Miami made an announcement during the Leagues Cup debut of Messi and Busquets against Cruz Azul. The South Florida club is already engaged in talks with Gremio regarding the potential signing of Suárez.

Breaking the news, journalist Gaston Edul revealed that there is an agreement between Inter Miami and Suárez for him to become the newest member of the team, standing alongside Messi. However, negotiations with Gremio still need to be finalized, particularly regarding the payment of an exit clause worth less than Suárez’s current price tag of $70 million.

Sources revealed that Inter Miami is doing everything within its power to secure Suárez’s services this summer, although there remains a possibility of his arrival being delayed until December due to the ongoing negotiation process.

Gremio’s coach, Renato Gaucho, addressed the situation and referred to it as a soap opera, acknowledging that the final decision lies with the club’s president. Suárez’s future at Gremio is presently uncertain, adding further intrigue to the negotiations.

As Inter Miami remains committed to strengthening its squad, the potential addition of Luis Suárez would undoubtedly provide a massive boost, not only in terms of goalscoring ability but also in terms of reuniting former teammates and adding valuable experience to the team.

The negotiations between Inter Miami, Luis Suárez, and Gremio continue to evolve, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the outcome of this captivating transfer saga.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

