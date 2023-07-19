Home » Inter Miami’s New Coach Shows Confidence in Honduran Midfielder
Sports

Inter Miami’s New Coach Shows Confidence in Honduran Midfielder

by admin
Inter Miami’s New Coach Shows Confidence in Honduran Midfielder

Title: Inter Miami Coach Backs Honduran Midfielder David Ruiz for Success in Leagues Cup

Inter Miami’s new coach has expressed confidence in Honduran midfielder David Ruiz, as the team prepares for the upcoming Leagues Cup tournament. The Major League Soccer (MLS) will be on a month-long hiatus to allow for the participation of Inter Miami and other teams in this North American competition, which combines both MLS and Liga MX clubs.

The Leagues Cup is set to kick off on Friday, July 21, and Inter Miami will face off against Cruz Azul in their stadium. They will then conclude their Group J campaign with an away match against Atlanta United on Tuesday, July 25.

Inter Miami coach, the Argentine Gerardo “Tata” Martino, has confirmed that Ruiz, alongside Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, will be registered to compete in the tournament. Martino has also shown faith in the young talents who have taken significant strides within David Beckham’s club.

At only 19 years of age, Ruiz, who previously represented his country at the U-20 World Cup in May, will have an important opportunity to establish himself in the team, despite the formidable presence of Busquets in his preferred position. The Argentine coach believes that Ruiz’s regularity and development will be crucial for Inter Miami’s success in the Leagues Cup.

Since making his debut for Inter Miami in March this year, Ruiz has featured in 12 MLS games, starting in 9 of them. During these appearances, he has also contributed with a goal and an assist, showcasing his versatility and skills as a mixed midfielder.

See also  Messi has become a businessman

With the backing of both the coach and his teammates, Ruiz is ready to seize the opportunity presented by the Leagues Cup, proving his worth and cementing his place within the Inter Miami team. As the tournament commences, all eyes will be on this young Honduran talent to see if he can shine on the grand stage.

You may also like

Wimbledon 2023: Henry Searle could be ‘fast-tracked’ into...

The Future of Chucky Lozano: Will He Stay...

Italy beats Argentina and goes to the semifinals...

Brandtlová and Drahonínský are in the mixed finals...

Northwestern hazing scandal reportedly included multiple sports, men...

British Open: Golf elite fight again for Claret...

Swing podcast: Hoylake, the last chance for Victor...

The Gymnastics Federation plans to involve Russian and...

Nyck de Vries: Losing F1 seat at Alpha...

Soccer World Cup: Hostesses challenged at the start

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy