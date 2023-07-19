Inter Miami’s New Coach Shows Confidence in Honduran Midfielder

Title: Inter Miami Coach Backs Honduran Midfielder David Ruiz for Success in Leagues Cup

Inter Miami’s new coach has expressed confidence in Honduran midfielder David Ruiz, as the team prepares for the upcoming Leagues Cup tournament. The Major League Soccer (MLS) will be on a month-long hiatus to allow for the participation of Inter Miami and other teams in this North American competition, which combines both MLS and Liga MX clubs.

The Leagues Cup is set to kick off on Friday, July 21, and Inter Miami will face off against Cruz Azul in their stadium. They will then conclude their Group J campaign with an away match against Atlanta United on Tuesday, July 25.

Inter Miami coach, the Argentine Gerardo “Tata” Martino, has confirmed that Ruiz, alongside Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, will be registered to compete in the tournament. Martino has also shown faith in the young talents who have taken significant strides within David Beckham’s club.

At only 19 years of age, Ruiz, who previously represented his country at the U-20 World Cup in May, will have an important opportunity to establish himself in the team, despite the formidable presence of Busquets in his preferred position. The Argentine coach believes that Ruiz’s regularity and development will be crucial for Inter Miami’s success in the Leagues Cup.

Since making his debut for Inter Miami in March this year, Ruiz has featured in 12 MLS games, starting in 9 of them. During these appearances, he has also contributed with a goal and an assist, showcasing his versatility and skills as a mixed midfielder.

With the backing of both the coach and his teammates, Ruiz is ready to seize the opportunity presented by the Leagues Cup, proving his worth and cementing his place within the Inter Miami team. As the tournament commences, all eyes will be on this young Honduran talent to see if he can shine on the grand stage.

