National basketball tournament in Quibdó

This Thursday, July 20, begins in Quibdó, starting at 3 pm, the II National Maxibasketball Tournament for both branches, in homage to Plinio Palacios Chaverra, an event that will be played at the ‘Wladimiro Garcés Machado’ Indoor Coliseum, La Caldera, and in the UTCH coliseum.

The event will have the presence of teams from Antioquia, Valle, Risaralda and Chocó, who will compete for the title from the 20th to the 22nd of this month.

The current champions of the first version are San Andrés in masculine and Caldas in feminine, who this time were not present.

The contest has great ex-figures of Colombian basketball, each year it gains more strength and brings a lot of fans to the sports venues. The organization is in charge of the Club Raíces, a team of which the late honoree Plinio Palacios Chaverra was a part.

