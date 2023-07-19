Home » National basketball tournament in Quibdó
News

National basketball tournament in Quibdó

by admin
National basketball tournament in Quibdó

This Thursday, July 20, begins in Quibdó, starting at 3 pm, the II National Maxibasketball Tournament for both branches, in homage to Plinio Palacios Chaverra, an event that will be played at the ‘Wladimiro Garcés Machado’ Indoor Coliseum, La Caldera, and in the UTCH coliseum.

The event will have the presence of teams from Antioquia, Valle, Risaralda and Chocó, who will compete for the title from the 20th to the 22nd of this month.

The current champions of the first version are San Andrés in masculine and Caldas in feminine, who this time were not present.

The contest has great ex-figures of Colombian basketball, each year it gains more strength and brings a lot of fans to the sports venues. The organization is in charge of the Club Raíces, a team of which the late honoree Plinio Palacios Chaverra was a part.

See also  One new case of local asymptomatic infection in Shanghai is a returnee from Lhasa and Minhang is listed as a high-risk area | Epidemic Prevention and Control Conference_Xinmin Society_Xinmin.com

You may also like

Rodrigo Becao in Istanbul – Sports News

MegaCable resumes its operation – El Diario

“Modernization and digitization are two sides of the...

China warns of ‘retaliation’ to the US

Fatal Shooting at Florida City Walmart Leaves One...

Intermunicipal bus causes traffic jam in front of...

Palace Museum Unveils First Batch of Over 300...

Safety at sea, Coast Guard-Emergency Room collaboration of...

The ASCK is looking for a director for...

National Electoral Council sanctioned the Liberal Party

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy