Title: Inter Milan Signs 21-Year-Old Offensive Midfielder Samardzic from Udinese

Date: August 6, 2023

Inter Milan, one of Italy’s renowned football clubs, is set to make a significant addition to its squad with the signing of 21-year-old Serbian midfielder Samardzic from Udinese. The deal, reported by Italian journalist Romano, involves a transfer fee of 16 million euros, plus player Giovanni Fabian, with a buy-back clause included.

According to Romano’s report, Samardzic is scheduled to undergo a medical examination in Milan before finalizing the signing, which is expected to be completed early next week. Both parties have agreed to a five-year contract that will keep Samardzic at Inter Milan until 2028.

Samardzic, standing at 1.84 meters tall, is a left-footed player known for his prowess in an offensive midfield role. With a current market value of 14 million euros in Germany, Samardzic showcased his abilities during the previous season with Udinese. He featured in a total of 37 Serie A games, including 19 starts, where he contributed 5 goals and provided 4 assists. With the acquisition of Samardzic, Inter Milan aims to nurture a potential star, often dubbed the new “Milinkovic.”

In exchange for Samardzic, Udinese will receive 20-year-old Giovanni Fabian, a 1.86-meter tall right-footed player capable of playing both upfront and in defense. Currently valued at 6 million euros in Germany, Fabian spent the previous season on loan with Reggina in Serie B. With 36 appearances in Serie B, including 34 starts, Fabian proved his versatility by scoring 8 goals and assisting in 1.

Inter Milan’s latest signing demonstrates the club’s ambition to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. The addition of Samardzic and the inclusion of Fabian in the deal could prove valuable to both Udinese and Inter Milan, as they continue to shape their respective teams for success.

