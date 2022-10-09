Home Sports Inter, Onana: “Three fundamental points. Fans, thank you for the support “
Inter, Onana: "Three fundamental points. Fans, thank you for the support "

Inter, Onana: “Three fundamental points. Fans, thank you for the support “

On social media, the goalkeeper rejoices for the victory on the Sassuolo field and thanks the many Nerazzurri fans present at Mapei

After Barcelona, ​​Simone Inzaghi decided to field André from 1 ‘ Drunk also against Sassuolo. At the end of the match the goalkeeper cheered for the victory.

Three fundamental points that allow us to continue on our path. Together, team and fans, we won on a difficult field. Thank you for the support you have given us“. That of the Nerazzurri coach seems to be a definitive choice after the alternation with Handanovic.

