The expensive bill does not only affect household appliances but also much more precious machinery, such as those that keep the severely disabled alive. So the Municipality of Montesilvano decided to make a gesture of solidarity by paying the bills of the family of an 18-year-old with severe disability, kept alive by machinery, after the public alarm raised by his mother, given the unsustainable costs of energy. Mayor, Ottavio De Martinis, he heard the boy’s mother and guaranteed support for the cost of the last bill. In the afternoon, the managing director for Disability, Giuseppe Manganielloand the person in charge of the Disabled Office, Claudio Ferrantethey visited the lady and her son, expressing closeness and solidarity.

The boy has been attached to a car for some years and with the rise in bills, in the last year the costs have tripled, the family is no longer able to meet the expenses.

The alarm raised by the mother

So the woman in recent days has raised the alarm through the local press. Yesterday the Vice President of the Regional Council was interested in the matter, Domenico Pettinariwho spoke of an emergency as in Abruzzo “there are about 1,100 very serious disabled people kept alive by machinery, which cannot be left alone”.

Help from the Municipality

“We know the situation of this family well – says the mayor – and last year we did everything to be able to accompany the son of the lady, one of our municipal employees, to the accessible beach, ‘Mare senza barriere’, with an ambulance See the sea. This morning I spoke with the director of the Special Company, Eros Donatelli and in the context of the Pis we have made a concrete contribution to pay the last user of this family unit, which is in a state of severe discomfort “.

Families in great difficulty

“This – he adds – is a very serious situation that involves other families nationwide, with people kept alive exclusively through machines. I brought the case to the meeting of Anci and Upi, sharing my concerns on the issue of price increases and how In spite of the many difficulties that we too, as a Municipality, are experiencing due to the rise in costs, we will try to contribute in part to the costs. We hope, however, that there will be a national decree on this type of emergency as soon as possible “.