Inter overturns Lazio, the Champions League lights up

Juve had the opportunity to overtake Lazio and take second place, but in Bologna he suffers and saves himself with an equal: Orsolini makes the Emilians rejoice (goal from a penalty awarded by the Var without the referee’s review) and Milik who, after making a mistake from the penalty spot, redeems himself by scoring the 1- 1. Allegri’s team is third at an altitude of 60, one point behind Lazio. And Napoli postpones the accounts to Udine, and it is only one point from the arithmetical certainty of the tricolor. But if Lazio don’t win the Scudetto with Sassuolo on Wednesday, Spalletti wins it before taking the field. Become frenetica the Champions League sprint, now the main and fascinating enigma of the championship. Lazio are second, with Juve third by one point. At -4 from the biancocelesti, a trio has been formed with the two Milanese and Roma, but the variables do not end here because Atalanta, who has found Zapata and comes from two heavy wins. In the relegation pit Salernitana is called out while Empoli let themselves be reassembled and beaten by Sassuolo: they decide Berardi’s entry with a brace. Verona takes a small step forward by drawing with Cremonese, now resigned. Verdi’s goal allows the Venetians to catch Spezia.

Juve, only one draw in Bologna

Orsolini doesn’t miss a penalty, Milik does, but then he makes up for it: putting a barrier to the black and white crisis. The reaction remains halfway, while Bologna’s surprising season resumes, after the defeat in Verona. Juventus goes down and draws, losing the opportunity to overtake Lazio and conquer the solitary second place in the standings, and now he sees Milan, Inter and Roma at 3 points: lqualifying for the next Champions Leagueclassification in hand and considering exclusively the questions of the field, then returns to the balance. At the Renato dall’Ara stadium, Bologna dreams of a historic victory, but he sees it get out of hand. The hosts take the lead in the 10th minute with Orsolini who displaces Szczesny on a penalty kick. Then Skorupski takes the chair: the rossoblu goalkeeper is miraculous first on Milik, then on Fagioli’s double shot and finally even saves the penalty again Owned by awarded thanks to the Var. In the second half, Thiago Motta’s team caught their breath and created a lot of play. But it is precisely at this moment that the bianconeri find an equalizer thanks to Milik who this time stabs his compatriot on an assist from Iling. From now on there is a succession of opportunities: Iling and Sole for the guests, Zirkzee and especially Aebischer with a great play they are close to scoring for the hosts. The last dangerous action of the match was an own goal just missed by Medel who in the slide put in a corner.

Fiorentina overwhelms Samp

Fiorentina wins easily over Sampdoria that only manages to keep up with the Viola for a time. In the end, the game ended 5-0 for the hosts who struggled in the first half, finding the advantage only in recovery with a great volley from Castrovilli. In the second half, the Italian team spreads e he moves to eighth place at an altitude of 45 waiting for Bologna who has yet to take the field. Blucerchiati always last with 17 points and the safety zone far away 10 lengths. the situation has been compromised for some time: there is no mathematical certainty for relegation but at this point only a miracle would be needed, always hoping to avoid a bankruptcy which would risk restarting Sampdoria from Serie D, as happened last time against Catania.

The match struggled to take off because Fiorentina didn’t give rhythm to their plays while the Dorian team struggled to find space even if the first chances were theirs, with Lammers and Augello (Biraghi’s save on the line). The risks taken woke up the Viola who ended the first half in attack: Duncan, Sottil, Gonzalez tried from distance until the advantage stamped by Castrovilli which shortly before had pawned Ravaglia. A beautiful right-footed volley on an assist from Biraghi, his first goal in this championship after 9 months off due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, Sampdoria lost Leris due to a problem with his right shoulder: Djuricic took his place. The second half was a purple monologue despite Stankovic’s choice to rotate his forwards: Dodò with his hair dyed purple, new darling of the fans, celebrated his first goal in Serie A running under Fiesole. What little of the blucerchiata team had by now definitively dissolved so Fiorentina pushed by its people ended in goalscoring with Duncan and the newcomers Kouamé and Terzic.

Inter overturns Lazio 3-1

Inter overturns Lazio and ignites the race to qualify for the next Champions League. In a soldout San Siro as always, the Biancocelesti took the lead but were recovered in the second half by the Nerazzurri thanks to two goals from Lautaro Martinez and the goal of an unfortunate Gosens (shoulder dislocation in the fall after the goal). In the queue, the fight for salvation is also rekindled. Empoli ends up in trouble who with the advantage of a goal is recovered and beaten by Sassuolo. Cremonese and Verona do not give up. The match ends in a draw. A result that is of little use to Ballaradini’s team, the Gialloblù manage to catch Spezia in fourth from last place.

Boosted by the 75,000 at the Meazza, Inter started ahead, with Brozovic and Dimarco to immediately warm Provedel’s hands. It is no coincidence that the Nerazzurri took the lead with a plate from Mkhitaryan following an assist from Correa, but the Var canceled due to Correa’s irregular position. The hosts seem in control, a mistake by the former Acerbi however opens the way for Lazio who unlock the result thanks to a right foot from Felipe Anderson. In the second half Inter upped the pace in search of an equaliser. Inzaghi plays the Lautaro card instead of a very booed Correa and perhaps it is no coincidence that the nerazzurri become even more dangerous. The door looks hauntedbut Inter relies on LuLa to turn everything around. Lukaku finds the right hole for Lautaro, who slips with his right foot ahead of Provedel and the defenders for find the equalizer. And still the Belgian also inspires the doublingsince on his cross with the Gosens rev counter he pounced in acrobatics to carry the Nerazzurri forward, with the German who, unlucky, fell badly on his shoulder and was forced to leave. Lautaro then takes care of it, taking advantage of a sensational mistake by another ex like Vecino, to find his personal brace by bagging into an empty net after a shot rejected by Provedel. It ends with the celebration of the San Siro for Interin a Champions League race that is getting hotter and hotter.

Sassuolo 2-1 Empoli

In the first minutes of the game, tactics win over the offensive initiative of the two teams. Superior hosts in terms of play and guests waiting with Cambiaghi who, however, upset the balance in the 11th minute. Ball and chain progression of the Tuscan attacker, who eludes Erlic’s defensive intervention and beats Consigli by kicking at the far post. Sassuolo’s response comes three minutes later but Laurientè does not materialize the assist from Bajrami’s right-footed out. In the second half Dionisi tries to give him a jolt by inserting Henrique, Pinamonti, Ferrari and Berardi within a few minutes. However, Empoli does not give up playing and in the 73rd minute Caputo scores the goal of the possible double advantage but the referee cancels. One minute after the Sassuolo tries to shake off but Pinamonti says a few words too many to the referee Dionisi, who decides to expel him without thinking too much about it. Numerical inferiority does not demoralize the black greens who, in the 82nd minute, came close to equalizing with Frattesi who, served by Berardi, was unable to frame the goal. Empoli withdraws its center of gravity excessively and a few seconds then comes the 1-1 goal: cross from Henrique from the left for Berardi, who doesn’t miss the volley. The match seems closed but in full recovery, in the 95th minute, Cacace lands Berardi in the middle of the penalty area. From the spot the same captain of Sassuolo does not tremble and signs the final 2-1.

Cremonese-Verona 1-1

The best performance offered by Cremonese it wasn’t enough to get a full result against Verona: at the “Zini” it ended 1-1 and relegation, for the Grigiorossi, was ever closer. Cremonese immediately finds the advantage. Castagnetti clears the area with a long ball, Depaoli makes a short back pass which Okereke intercepts and once in the area he pierces Montipò. In the second half Verona is more perky and tries to slip ini in the grey-red defense. In the 11th minute Verdi clears Kallon in the area who shoots but Vasquez sends a corner with his body. In the 17th minute Cremonese remained in ten players due to Quagliata’s expulsion for foul play against Dawidowicz. Ballardini rearranges the team with a triple change but Verona became bolder in attack and Carnesecchi began a good job trying to manage the advantage. In the 28th minute the grey-red goalkeeper countered a close-range header by Braaf on a ball lost by Dessers. The equalizer comes in the half hour: Verdi collects a cross from the left and with a shot that makes the ball hit the ground he invents a parable that slips into the goal. Verona tries to win with a shot by Gaich well saved by Carnesecchi. In the final Buonaiuto jumps into the area on a high ball and is overwhelmed by a defender but Doveri lets it go and after six minutes of added time the match ends in a draw.

