Bailout for First Republic Bank, to be acquired by JpMorgan: it is the second largest bank failure in US history

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Fdic) has taken possession of the First Republic Bank and concluded an agreement for the sale of most of the bank’s assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co. This was announced in a statement by the US regulatory authority. JPMorgan will take over all of First Republic’s $103.9 billion in deposits and buy the majority of its $229.1 billion in assets. It is – explains the WSJ – the second largest bank failure in US history which in the last two months has seen the three most bank crashes, including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

