Inter-Scamacca is done. De Ketelaere towards Atalanta.

West Ham has in fact identified the replacement they were looking for in Italy. It’s about M’Bala NZOLA, striker of the relegated Spezia. Fiorentina also asked for information on the Angolan striker, they are interested in him to replace CABRAL. Meanwhile he leaves i

Gianluca’s passage is close to being released SCAMACCA all’Inter. West Ham has in fact identified the replacement they were looking for in Italy. It’s about M’Bala LOVE YOU, striker of relegated Spezia. Fiorentina also asked for information on the Angolan tip, they are interested in him to replace CABRAL. Meanwhile, leave the purple colors Gaetano CASTROVILLE. The midfielder goes to Bournemouth and will sign a contract until 2028 for three million a season, double what he got in Florence. Fiorentina collects 12 million euros plus one bonus. To replace Castrovilli, the free agent’s candidacy resumes ROBERTO PEREYRAexpiring with Udinese.

Roma, always looking for a striker, want Marcos LEONARDO. Santos would have accepted the Giallorossi’s offer of 10 million plus bonuses (with which you get to over 18), but there is no agreement between the two clubs on the payment methods.

The Napoli fans can breathe a sigh of relief: to replace MBAPPE’now given for certain to Real Madrid, the Paris SG chose the Portuguese Goncalo RAMOS, 22-year-old owned by Benficathus giving up the trail that led to Victor Osimhen. On the other hand, the negotiation for central defense Kevin faded DISTINGUISH. The Austrian renewed with Lens (who in a video makes fun of Napoli’s failed pursuit of the central defender). That’s why the Italian champion club is now looking to Brazil. The last name is that of Murillo Santiago DOS SANTOS COAST21enne del Corinthians.

It moves Atalanta e Charles THE KETELAERE could soon arrive in Bergamo. The Belgian, a midfielder who never blossomed at Milan, can change his shirt for three million euros for the onerous loan and the right of redemption to be exercised in June 2024 set at 23. At this point, all that is missing is the player’s ok. The protest of Lazio has returned to Lazio Luis ALBERTO for the delay in renewing his contract. Sarri said yes to the free transfer Daichi from Eintracht Frankfurt KAMADAalready in Rome for medical visits, and Gustav ISAKSEN, but he doesn’t seem willing to give up on the first name on the list in the control room, namely Samuele RICCI. But Torino still considers the offer of 20 million plus two bonuses too low and insists on requesting 25 million in a single tranche.

At the Fiorentina these are decisive days for Josip SUTALO. In fact, after the passage of the Champions League preliminary, Dinamo Zagreb opened the sale of the defender born in 2000, on whom, however, there is competition from Ajax to beat.

However, Josip would have expressed the desire to play in Serie A. Dinamo continues to ask for between 18 and 20 million. In purple radars too the striker Lucas BELTRAN, Argentinian of River Plate, also followed by the blue coach Mancini. There is a release clause of 20 million euros on him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

