Inter: sometimes they come back, Milan do business in Turkey, Lukaku but not on loan

Guarantees are needed to return to Milan

In home Inter we work diligently on the market trying to strengthen a squad, which takes shape day after day. Self Romelu Lukaku is now a distant memory, Alexis Sanchez it’s back in fashion.

The sensational indiscretion came out yesterday, where the Nerazzurri market emissaries are allegedly trying to restore Milano the Chilean who only a year ago had left theInter to land in France and wear the shirt ofOlympique Marseillewith which he scored 18 rarely in 44 appearances. The farewell of Joaquin Correa would open the door to a romantic return of Sánchezwho however at this point would ask for more guarantees on his employment, a factor that convinced him to leave the Nerazzurri where he has never been a permanent starter.

Milan sells to Türkiye

Il Milan finally closed the deal with the Valencia per Yunus Musah which comes from Spain per 20 million euroshowever, the Rossoneri have also started to sell those players who are no longer included in the tactical plans of Stephen Piolistarting from Ante Rebić who after much hesitation accepted the offer of Besiktas. The Turkish club would be on the trail of another AC Milan player, it is in fact about junior messiah which could land in Türkiye for an amount close to 4 million eurosincluding bonuses.

In the locker room, therefore, the first lockers begin to be emptied, with Divock Origi who seems to be the other suspect to leave the Rossoneri troop, but for him we are talking about Saudi Arabia.

Part for 40 million euros

The Telenovela Lukaku continues to thrill fans and market experts. The video circulated on social media over the last weekend has thickened the plot of a story that does not seem to have reached the end credits yet. The player has not yet said yes to theSaudi Arabiacontinuing to keep a crack in the door open for theEuropa.

The relationship with the Chelsea is now at an all-time low, i Blues but they wouldn’t want to loan it to Juventus and keep asking at least 40 million euros to let him go. The bianconeri have not yet given clear signals and for prac they are not pressing their foot on the accelerator, but the negotiation could really unlock at any moment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

