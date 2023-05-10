Home » Inter win first derby against AC Milan
Sports

Inter win first derby against AC Milan

by admin
Inter win first derby against AC Milan

VAdvantage for the Nerazzurri: Thanks to former Bundesliga players Edin Dzeko and Henrich Mchitarjan, Inter Milan can dream of their first Champions League title in 13 years. Coach Simone Inzaghi’s team deservedly won the emotional first-leg derby in the semifinals against arch-rivals AC Milan 2-0 (2-0) and thus secured a good starting position for a place in the final. Dzeko (8′) and Mchitarjan (11′) caused frenetic applause from Inter fans at the Stadio San Siro with their early goals. The decision will be made in the second leg on May 16th.

Inter started furiously in the “Derbissimo” in front of 75,532 spectators and overran Milan within a few minutes. After goals from Dzeko and Mchitarjan, Hakan Calhanoglu, another former Bundesliga player, hit the post (16′). A supposed penalty kick for Inter was conceded again after the video evidence (31st), Dzeko missed a huge chance to make it 3-0 (53rd).

On the other hand, there was hardly anything to be seen from Milan in the 236th duel between the two traditional clubs, the absence of offensive star Rafael Leao (adductor problems) could not make up for Stefano Pioli’s team. The “hosts” did not manage much more than a shot from the post by Sandro Tonali (63rd). International player Robin Gosens was only on the bench at Inter, Malick Thiaw came on at Milan in the 59th minute. But the 21-year-old couldn’t do anything either.

Inter were favourites, after all the Nerazzurri had won the previous two derbies this year, 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup (January) and 1-0 in Serie A (February). And again, Dzeko and Co. were more active, snappier, faster, and world champion Lautaro Martinez kept causing trouble.

See also  The new year is open!Real Madrid La Liga undefeated in 11 rounds as the ancient double gate turns undercover_Getafe_Militang_match

You may also like

Viewers kicked out because of Russian military emblem

An NBA executive: “Jordan Poole negative presence in...

Volleyball Bundesliga: Defending champion Stuttgart earns match balls

hunt for Leão’s heir. Vlahovic in the balance

Eintracht coach leaves in summer: This is how...

Milan-Inter, the magic of the San Siro stadium...

Jokic 29+13+12 Durant 26+11 Nuggets beat Suns 3-2...

Champions League: Inter triumphs in derby against AC...

everything you need to know about Milan-Inter

Juventus trial, the judge calls the Cassation into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy