Netizen Salt Brother Hard-Draws Messi for a Group Photo, and Netizens Tucao: Impolite, pure rubbish

The 2022 Qatar World Cup has come to an end, but the enthusiasm about it will continue for a long time.

According to recent news, the world-renowned Internet celebrity “Brother Salt” has been subjected to cyber violence, and the reason is related to what he did at the final scene.

It is understood that after Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout, the Internet celebrity “Brother Salt” entered the stadium, and then he approached Messi and asked for a group photo, but Messi ignored him at first, but couldn’t hold back the opponent’s repeated follow-up , but had no choice but to agree.

While taking a group photo, Brother Salt actually patted Messi on the shoulder with his hand. This offensive gesture made Messi very unhappy, but due to the situation at the time, it was not easy to attack.

Not only that, judging from the photos sent by Sayan himself, he is “catch whoever” and took photos with many Argentine players, and he also took the opportunity to lift the Hercules Cup.

But according to FIFA regulations, only a few people can touch the Hercules Cup, and Salt Brother is obviously not among the few people, so it means that what he has done has violated the relevant regulations.

Saw understands that Brother Salt, formerly known as Nusret Gökçe, is a Turk who owns several chain steakhouses and has become a big internet celebrity because of the iconic action of spreading salt.

Regarding Sayan’s actions, foreign netizens can be said to be crazy:

“It looks so hot,He is simply looking for a picture by force, and tried to take away the trophy. Although the players are still maintaining their professionalism, the expressions on their faces are obviously unhappy. “

“Why do you force people to take pictures with you, and even snatch trophies from them…it’s so disrespectful.”

And on his own IG, the highest praise comment is: “Everyone go report him“, is also a great spectacle.