The federation’s justice body opens the investigation into the rotten banana case reported on Wednesday on Instagram by the prop originally from Guinea. The Urc demands a “complete report” and “significant actions”

They will be heard on Friday by the Fir Cherif Prosecutor Traoré and Ivan Nemer, the other Benetton Treviso player who would be directly involved in the “rotten banana” episode told on Wednesday by Traoré himself on Instagram. In the joint press release from Benetton and Fir – which does not mention Nemer’s name -, it is announced that Treviso “has decided to suspend one of the members as a precaution, for the entire duration of the investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office”. After the reconciliation on Wednesday evening, the two players trained with the team. The Treviso-Zebre derby is scheduled for Saturday at 1.30pm in Monigo.

“Firm Conviction” — In the same press release Fir and Benetton reiterate “their firm condemnation of all forms of racism and discrimination, which have and must not have any place within the Italian rugby movement, sport, civil society” and say they have defined, together with the Zebre Parma, “to jointly deepen the process of raising awareness and awareness of inclusion issues for their athletes”.

Urc: “Significant Actions” — The press release comes after that of the United Rugby Championship, the international tournament – the best Italian, Irish, Welsh, Scottish and South African teams participate – had released a press release on the matter. “The Urc is in contact with Benetton Rugby on the incident that emerged from the post published on social media by blue prop Cherif Traoré. Treviso has been asked for a full report on what happened and that significant action be taken as a result. Racism and discrimination of any kind is repugnant, completely unacceptable on a social level and absolutely against the values ​​of the sport of rugby and the URC”. See also World volleyball, Italy-China 3-0, in the round of 16 challenge in Cuba

December 22, 2022 (change December 22, 2022 | 19:45)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

