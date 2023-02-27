Home Sports Inzaghi at risk, can Milan win without Leao? Vlahovic for after Osimhen
Simone Inzaghi at risk, the only culprit?

Stadium From the Ara certainly does not bring luck to Inter di Simone Inzaghi who, after losing the Scudetto last season, are defeated again this year. The network of Orsolini bends the resistance of the Nerazzurri troop who gets hooked by Milan in the standings and calls into question the games for qualification in Champions League.

Is Simone Inzaghi likely to be sacked by Inter at the end of the season?

Now even second place is at risk, the Scudetto is now a mirage that has been away for months. In these cases the coach always ends up in the dock, the Gazzetta dello Sport refers to a comparison between Inzaghi and the management, who would be tired of this continuous ups and downs of results and performances. The Super Cup keeps the coach’s credibility up, but not for long. L’Inter has the obligation to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and honor the Italian Cup all the way, then we’ll see.

The Milan of the future… without Leao

Il Milan also wins againstAtalanta and returns to the Champions League, the minimum goal of the season after the elimination from the Italian Cup and the defeat in Super cup. The Rossoneri also find Ibra who plays a remnant of the match and warms up the engines in view of the season finale. Giroud he always holds the weight of the attack and always gives himself a great deal, even when he doesn’t score.

Leao-Milan: ultimatum in January

Leao-Milan: ultimatum in January

And whoever still runs out of goals is also Raphael Leowho seems to have carved out a new role in the service of the team, a team that could leave in the summer, the renewal is a rather complicated issue. Stephen Pioli is shaping a team that in the future could and should win even without the Portuguese, who is always tempted by flattery that comes from Paris e London.

Vlahovic replacing Osimhen?

The super Napoli has now mortgaged the Scudetto which this year really seems closer than ever. One of the great protagonists of the great Neapolitan moment is undoubtedly Victor Osimhen, striker now coveted by big clubs across Europe. The valuation of the Nigerian bomber would be around 150 million euros. Thinking about the near future, Napoli tries to consult the magic sphere, imagining a scenario of a possible transfer of the player, who could be replaced with Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic's fate at Juventus remains in the balance

Juventus, Vlahovic back and forth for a striker?

The Juventus striker is no longer untouchable and due to a perverse game of the transfer market he could take the opposite path of Higuain moving from the Stadium to the St. Paul. Premature speeches, indiscretions or realities starting to materialize? In summer all the truth.

