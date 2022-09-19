The technician’s confessions after the great disappointment of Udine. From the relationship with the players to the holes left by the transfer market, from the problems on the pitch to the recipe for restarting after the break
The day after Udine is made up of many thoughts and few words: those granted by the feeble voice, at an all-time low even for a coach accustomed to staying speechless after matches. Simone Inzaghi spent his Monday in Milan with his wife and children. No trips out of town, on the other hand, schools have also begun.