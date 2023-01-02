Zero tolerance, even on New Year’s Eve. Iranian authorities have arrested several football players who attended a party in a private house in eastern Tehran. This was announced by the Tasnim news agency. “Footballers, and also former players of one of Tehran’s main football teams, were arrested yesterday evening (Saturday, ed.) during a party with women in Damavand”. According to the agency, which did not provide further details on the identity of the players or their club, “some of these players were not in a normal state” because they had “consumed alcohol”. Iranian law prohibits the consumption and sale of alcohol; and the Iranian judiciary regards the night parties as an example of “social abnormality and corruption”.