Home Sports Iran, party with alcohol and women: football players arrested in Tehran
Sports

Iran, party with alcohol and women: football players arrested in Tehran

by admin
Iran, party with alcohol and women: football players arrested in Tehran

Several players (but also ex) of one of the main football teams in the Iranian capital were taken by the police because they were participating in a mixed party in which alcoholic drinks were consumed

Zero tolerance, even on New Year’s Eve. Iranian authorities have arrested several football players who attended a party in a private house in eastern Tehran. This was announced by the Tasnim news agency. “Footballers, and also former players of one of Tehran’s main football teams, were arrested yesterday evening (Saturday, ed.) during a party with women in Damavand”. According to the agency, which did not provide further details on the identity of the players or their club, “some of these players were not in a normal state” because they had “consumed alcohol”. Iranian law prohibits the consumption and sale of alcohol; and the Iranian judiciary regards the night parties as an example of “social abnormality and corruption”.

outlaw

But if once upon a time parties in private homes were tacitly tolerated, more recently – and above all after the protests sparked by the death, on September 16, of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish, who died after being arrested by the police for the Morale for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code – parties are outlawed. Also, after the protest movement started, several Iranian footballers voiced their criticisms of the regime; and were arrested or warned by the authorities.

© breaking latest news



You may also like

Nfl, Brady at 45 drags Tampa Bay to...

About the teacher 0 mistakes to give Shuang...

Wanda Nara, stunning photo in bikini. And Icardi’s...

Ilaria Alesso, presenter of Dazn, between TV, football...

Tour de Ski, Pellegrino still on the podium:...

Croatia adopts the euro and joins the Schengen...

Renault Megane RS Trophy Limited Edition: il debutto...

Milan, injuries: injury for Rebic, Ballo-Touré to operate

Chinese Super League Comprehensive: The Chinese Super League...

Inter-Naples: Kvaratskhhelia owner, Lobotka key man

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy