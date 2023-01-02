Several players (but also ex) of one of the main football teams in the Iranian capital were taken by the police because they were participating in a mixed party in which alcoholic drinks were consumed
Zero tolerance, even on New Year’s Eve. Iranian authorities have arrested several football players who attended a party in a private house in eastern Tehran. This was announced by the Tasnim news agency. “Footballers, and also former players of one of Tehran’s main football teams, were arrested yesterday evening (Saturday, ed.) during a party with women in Damavand”. According to the agency, which did not provide further details on the identity of the players or their club, “some of these players were not in a normal state” because they had “consumed alcohol”. Iranian law prohibits the consumption and sale of alcohol; and the Iranian judiciary regards the night parties as an example of “social abnormality and corruption”.
outlaw
—
But if once upon a time parties in private homes were tacitly tolerated, more recently – and above all after the protests sparked by the death, on September 16, of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish, who died after being arrested by the police for the Morale for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code – parties are outlawed. Also, after the protest movement started, several Iranian footballers voiced their criticisms of the regime; and were arrested or warned by the authorities.