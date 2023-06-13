is there Real Madrid? – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Kylian Mbapp does not sign the option for a third year, he can be released as early as January: PSG intend to sell him immediately. Real Madrid at the window

After the farewell of Lionel Messi, flown to Inter Miami in Mls, and the perplexities of Neymar, also attracted by the maxi offers from Saudi Arabia, now it’s the turn of Kylian Mbappe. And ready to explode a real earthquake to PSG. The indiscretion in the evening comes directly from France, from The team.

According to reports from the newspaper, the star player would have informed the club that he will not activate the renewal option until June 30, 2025, present in his current monster contract, signed just a year ago. The player did it through a formal note sent to management. And this sudden decision caught everyone in the French capital off guard.

Also because at this point, a farewell already in the coming weeks cannot be excluded, so as to monetize as much as possible from its transfer. Indeed, the hypothesis is even probable. But where can a player like Mbapp go, whom PSG paid 180 million euros in 2017? And that in the meantime he won a World Cup in Russia with France (2018) and finished second in Qatar, losing on penalties against Argentina after signing a hat-trick in the final?

Il Real Madrid he has been courting him for a long time. An attempt had already been made last year, but the player had decided to renew until 2024 (with an option for 2025), also convinced by Emmanuel Macron, the French president. But now the stomach ache is getting worse. AND in Madrid they are already dreaming of his arrival. Also seen the very recent farewell of Benzema, who landed in Saudi Arabia. Carlo Ancelotti, who has coached many undisputed champions in his career, is waiting for Kylian with open arms. A new era can open up for the Blancos. While the flight of stars continues in Paris.