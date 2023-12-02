It couldn’t last: Jonas De Roeck was fired as coach of Westerlo after yet another defeat

© Isosport

Jonas De Roeck is no longer coach of Westerlo. The 43-year-old coach was fired the day after the defeat against Anderlecht. After a constructive consultation, Westerlo decided to stop the collaboration with de Roeck, who had been a trainer there since July 2021.

Maarten Vanhoof Kersten Steurbaut

Today at 2:43 PM

De Roeck still led the training this morning and was already preparing for the match against Kortrijk. This afternoon he was informed of his dismissal. De Roeck himself had already indicated that he would step aside if he saw no way out, but that was not the case.

Westerlo is penultimate with only eleven points from sixteen games. The Gamecocks have only won twice this season and have already lost nine times. KV Kortrijk can pass on the red lantern to Westerlo later today, provided they win at Eupen.

In a statement, Westerlo provides more explanation about the dismissal. “During his two years as head coach at KVC, de Roeck was one of the founders of the wonderful journey that our club has achieved in recent years, including promotion to the highest class in 2022 and the successful 2022-2023 season. , in which our Gamecocks turned out to be one of the great revelations with clever and attractive football.”

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

“Unfortunately, despite a strong and driven will, that good trend could not be continued this year. That is why the club decided to end the collaboration after a constructive consultation. The entire club would like to thank Jonas for his efforts and work done in recent years with which he managed to put Westerlo back on the map at the highest level and would therefore like to wish him every success in the further course of his career.”

“KVC Westerlo is now looking for a new head coach to pick up the thread again towards the mapped out path that the club has embarked on in recent years, both in terms of infrastructure and sports, in order to once again bring and promote attractive first-class football to the Kempen. retain.”

Fourth coaching dismissal

Westerlo was De Roeck’s fourth club as head coach. He previously led amateur teams Lyra (2015-2016) and Berchem Sport (2016-2017) and coached STVV for a season in the Jupiler Pro League (2017-2018). This was followed by three seasons at Anderlecht. There he worked as a promising coach and assistant with the first team.

De Roeck is the fourth coach to be dismissed from a club in the Jupiler Pro League this season. Edward Still (KV Kortrijk), Marc Brys (OH Leuven) and Steven Defour (KV Mechelen) were previously thanked for services rendered. Their replacements were Glen De Boeck, the Spaniard Oscar Garcia and the Kosovan Besnik Hasi respectively. Four days before the start of the season, RWDM replaced Vincent Euvrard as coach for the Brazilian Claudio Caçapa.

Share this: Facebook

X

