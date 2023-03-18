The coach regretted that the team’s performance was not “at the level” of the support of his followers

The man from Vigo did not want to talk about his continuity and stated that the coaches are “always exposed”

The coach of Espanyol, diego martinezaffirmed after the defeat against Celta (1-3) at the RCDE Stadium that “it is a very hard and fucked-up moment for everyone” and replied that, “of course”, he feels qualified to move the project forward.

The Galician coach did not put hot cloths on the bump: “It is a day that we are going to see it very black. Anything I say can be used against me, any analysis can sound like an excuse. It was a day not to fail, we have done it and it’s time to get up. You have to accept it and accept it.”

Diego Martínez, asked if he thinks his message continues to reach the locker room with force, answered in the affirmative. “One understands that the message arrives and permeates, but the details have not gone our way.. It’s time to endure the pull “, he reflected at the press conference after the match.

The person in charge of the bench was convinced of the options to climb in the classification: “Coaches are exposed to an audit every week, but we must be focused on our work. You have to think about correcting things and keep fighting, focus, unite and thank the fans.”

The coach regretted that the team’s performance was not “at the level” of the support of his fans and hoped to continue working to overcome “a very complex situation.” “We must get up and turn it around. It is a tremendously hard and painful day for everyone,” he insisted.

Despite avoiding giving football details, they could already sound like an “excuse”, he did acknowledge that the “goals against” are one of the team’s clear deficits. “It’s a big problem and Celta’s first goal is a very avoidable action. All the details have turned their backs on us“, finished.