Home World Udinese – Marino’s words in the pre-match: “We play to win”
World

Udinese – Marino’s words in the pre-match: “We play to win”

by admin
Udinese – Marino’s words in the pre-match: “We play to win”

The director of the technical area takes stock of the kick-off. Here are Pierpaolo Marino’s statements on tonight’s match

The match between Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri and Andrea Sottil’s Bianconeri is officially upon us. We’re talking about two teams that intend to win and bring home the three points at all costs and in all possible ways. It certainly won’t be easy to be able to make the difference against a high-level and high-calibre club like Milan’s, but this Udinese team knows they can believe in their abilities. The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino took care of announcing and preparing this meeting. Here you are statements by the manager most important in the whole society.

“Udinese, with Mr. Slim in the field always has played to win. The team in terms of continuity of results has never been absolutely lacking”. These are the declarations of the director who undoubtedly added more weight to a match that presents itself in a spectacular manner and could be confirmed by any expectation. Furthermore, there was no shortage of jabs at all the press, given that continuity of results has certainly been a problem for this team up to now. Without the string of over fifteen meetings with a single success, the team would be battling with the best of our championship. However, it certainly doesn’t end there.

opinion on training

We have a Samardizc tonight in midfield, a player more suited to finishing, but the team has its balance”. Marino fully defends the choice to clear a player with the qualities of the German in the middle. He will be the one to lead the team towards a victory that has been missing since really much, too much time. Quickly changing the subject, but staying on the subject of the match. Don’t miss all the latest on the formations that will take the field. Mister Sottil surprises everyone with his choices. Here are the officials of tonight’s match <<

See also  Taiwanese mango samples tested positive for COVID-19 Wu Zhaoxie: Where to poke the nostrils for PCR? -Lianhe Zaobao

March 18 – 20:29

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Udinese-Milan / The official formations: Lazar and Pereyra...

A photo of the house in Ritopek appeared...

Andrija Milošević lived on a train for a...

Abortion pill banned in Wyoming (USA), the governor...

Dax procession in Milan, over 4,000 anarchists and...

UBS and Credit Suisse, the agreement could be...

Israel, eleventh Saturday of protests. The premier’s son...

New defeat of Denver and Nikola Jokić |...

TSC took second place from Partizan in the...

Palermo, two 16-year-olds fleeing with the stolen car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy