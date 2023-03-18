The director of the technical area takes stock of the kick-off. Here are Pierpaolo Marino’s statements on tonight’s match

The match between Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri and Andrea Sottil’s Bianconeri is officially upon us. We’re talking about two teams that intend to win and bring home the three points at all costs and in all possible ways. It certainly won’t be easy to be able to make the difference against a high-level and high-calibre club like Milan’s, but this Udinese team knows they can believe in their abilities. The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino took care of announcing and preparing this meeting. Here you are statements by the manager most important in the whole society.

“Udinese, with Mr. Slim in the field always has played to win. The team in terms of continuity of results has never been absolutely lacking”. These are the declarations of the director who undoubtedly added more weight to a match that presents itself in a spectacular manner and could be confirmed by any expectation. Furthermore, there was no shortage of jabs at all the press, given that continuity of results has certainly been a problem for this team up to now. Without the string of over fifteen meetings with a single success, the team would be battling with the best of our championship. However, it certainly doesn’t end there.

opinion on training — "We have a Samardizc tonight in midfield, a player more suited to finishing, but the team has its balance". Marino fully defends the choice to clear a player with the qualities of the German in the middle. He will be the one to lead the team towards a victory that has been missing since really much, too much time. Quickly changing the subject, but staying on the subject of the match. Don't miss all the latest on the formations that will take the field. Mister Sottil surprises everyone with his choices. Here are the officials of tonight's match

