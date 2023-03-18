Serracchiani, when she wanted to smash everything and had naturally joined the movement of scrappers of the Democratic Party whose leader was Matteo Renzi

“Debora without acca Serracchiani” is a tough girl. Unsuspectingly born in Casetta Mattei, a suburb of Portuense in Rome, where Tomas Milian shot his films “of violence”, she graduated in law and became a lawyer and threw herself into politics. In 2009 you published a book on courage with Tommaso Cerno. Now Cerno, after having been “on the left” for years, has become “on the right” by directing Identità, a “conservative newspaper” and thus has the “courage” to turn a blind eye. You see that books are needed. But ubi maior minor cessat and we are interested in the political trajectory of Serracchiani who seems – I say it affectionately – a Rosy Bindi, but more intelligent.

The internal gyrations that the deputy has made are interesting. At the beginning she wanted to smash everything and so she had naturally joined the movement of scrappers of the Democratic Party itself which had its leader in Matteo Renzi. I think he made his debut by criticizing Walter Veltroni in a club meeting. The success was immediately enormous and immediate. The populist trick, as usual, succeeded and D’Alema, Veltroni and a lot of the nomenklatura were defeated by the revolutionaries who, however, once they conquered power, found themselves there – as usual – so well that they gave up their Jacobin clothes to sink into their ecstatic softness. And so Debora found herself at the court of the Gran Toscano, who is not a cigar but is Renzi. She entered the Secretariat and there she remained excellently placed in the position of deputy. The good life, as is known, lasted for several years. She was also President of Friuli Venezia-Giulia and previously she had been a MEP. In short, all the institutional tasks have been done.

Serracchiani perches near the Schlein. A question about the Job Act…

Since Schlein was elected secretary of the Democratic Party, curiously she can be seen sitting in Parliament just to the right of the same. It is not known whether it is a question of topological-geometric magic and of chance which, however, is hardly disconnected from necessity, but the fact is that every time Elly speaks, Debora is perched near her as a “monitoring helper”. And what charge will it ever be? the curious reader will ask. Reassure yourself. Power has not created a new role but it is a function that Serracchiani carries out autonomously, by its very nature. From a strictly mechanical point of view, illustrious scholars of equally illustrious Bavarian universities have in fact come to the conclusion that these are semi-automatic movements of the head which consist of horizontal and vertical oscillation, but above all vertical. In short, beyond the erudite surveys of rational mechanics, it has been discovered that Serracchiani’s head swings to nod if it is placed near the head. In fact, the role of “monitoring helper” (there is also the corresponding male role of course) consists, in its functional algebraic essence, in standing next to the powerful on duty and nodding to her statements.

The vertical movement would mean: “yes, you’re right, that’s right, that’s what I meant (if you hadn’t stolen my place)”. Let it be clear that the phenomenon is widespread not only in the political world but Debora is a particular case because she also exercised the same monitoring function with Matteo Renzi when, however, she supported – for example – the Job Act. And since Schlein is now somewhat opposed to the Job Act, it appears at least strange that the monitoring function is always exercised by the same subject, namely Serracchiani.

And therefore the curious reader and the incautious voter would like to know which Serracchiani to believe: the one who supported the Job act under Renzi or the one who abhors it under Schlein? We are certain that the phenomenon is only a perfidious effect of quantum entanglement but it would be nice for someone to explain and perhaps in this way citizens would once again believe in public affairs and perhaps not practice the saving art of electoral desertion.

