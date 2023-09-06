Samsung Introduces Exciting Software Updates for Improved Listening Experiences

Samsung Unveils Exciting Software Updates for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Smart TVs

Samsung has announced innovative software updates that will revolutionize the listening experiences of users. These upgrades will enhance the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless headphones as well as specific models of Samsung Smart TVs, including the Neo QLED 8K and MICRO LED 2023.

Starting from September, users can expect a more immersive and richer listening experience thanks to the introduction of LE Audio and Auracast audio transmission technology.

LE Audio, a cutting-edge Bluetooth audio standard, utilizes the new codec named Low-complexity Communication Codec (LC3). This technology surpasses the capabilities of traditional SBC (Low-complexity Subband Codec) audio, offering users an enhanced sound experience. Notably, LE Audio allows users to share sound in real-time with others, enabling a more personal and interactive encounter. Samsung has been at the forefront of this technology, incorporating features such as 360 audio recording, which allows smartphone users to capture sound on video exactly as they hear it without requiring professional equipment. Additionally, selected Galaxy Book3 devices offer crystal clear listening experience with reduced latency, ideal for immersive gaming and media consumption.

Auracast, another exciting audio streaming technology, introduces a new dimension to the listening experience. With software updates available from this month onwards, users of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Neo QLED 8K, and MICRO LED 2023 TVs can transform their devices into shared radio stations, enabling audio streaming to nearby Bluetooth devices. The integration of LE Audio allows for multiple sets of Galaxy Buds to be connected to a single TV, a significant improvement from the previous limit of two devices. Auracast offers a wide range of applications, from enhancing hearing in theaters and conference rooms, to sharing playlists while exercising with friends, and even providing multilingual support without the need for translation devices. Users can now transmit interpretations in different languages through separate channels.

Junho Park, Vice President and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics MX Business, expressed his thoughts on these advancements, saying, “LE Audio is a perfect example of showing our commitment to connected experiences across our library of devices, and how Samsung is introducing new capabilities and technologies that bring everyone together.”

Samsung’s innovations in the realm of sound and connectivity have garnered considerable attention. How do you feel about these advancements?

