WOODSHIP – Single "Supernova" as an EP harbinger

WOODSHIP – Single “Supernova” as an EP harbinger

WOODSHIP have on 01.09. 2023 with “Supernova” dhe last single released before the release of the “Cosmography” EP on September 29th.

A massive, energetic riff rock firework from guitar & Moog synth. The concentrated energy of pent-up emotions ends in an uncontrollable and destructive emotional explosion that resembles a powerful supernova – an outlet for anger and frustration. The song is the last single release before the Cosmography EP (September 29th), which will not only be accompanied by a release show on September 29th in Düsseldorf, but also by the Cosmography Tour in October & November. The advance sale for the EP and the tour has already started.

In the midst of the great reincarnation, the trio from Unna and Düsseldorf is a tireless electric motor of the rock music hype train. Driving dystopian riff rock with a love for sophisticated riffs that get under your skin in symbiosis with modern beats and synthesizers full of energy.

Sizes such as Guitar & Bass, Visions, GUITAR, RadioBOB!, Fritz Unsigned or RauteMusik the 3 young talents were able to win over many enthusiastic fans with their past releases, including the singles “Moon” and “Mars”. The last single release follows before their EP “Cosmography” is released. “Supernova” is the explosion, the powerful outburst of rage after standing still forever.

