In the video .. a strong appearance of the “army” commander, Lieutenant General “Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan” among his soldiers in “Omdurman” at dawn today

The Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abd Al-Fattah Al-Burhan, surprised the “Omdurman” military region with his presence at the morning meeting at dawn today, “Thursday.”

Al-Burhan addressed the soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers of the region and conveyed to them the greetings of the General Command, stressing that they are fighting the rebel militia for the sake of Sudan and that he is reassured by their presence that Sudan will always remain in the security of its men and the army of his country.

Al-Burhan drank a cup of tea on the main street from a tea seller, and they took memorial photos with him to celebrate.

Citizens in the streets of “Omdurman” also celebrated the passing of the Commander-in-Chief among them while he was driving a military vehicle himself.

Experts and followers confirmed that the appearance of “Al-Burhan” today in the streets of “Omdurman” and his wandering among the citizens is a sign of the end of the war, according to the rebel militia and the army’s progress in all axes.

