Home » In the video .. a strong appearance of the “army” commander, Lieutenant General “Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan” among his soldiers in “Omdurman” at dawn today
News

In the video .. a strong appearance of the “army” commander, Lieutenant General “Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan” among his soldiers in “Omdurman” at dawn today

by admin
In the video .. a strong appearance of the “army” commander, Lieutenant General “Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan” among his soldiers in “Omdurman” at dawn today

Sudani Net:

The Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abd Al-Fattah Al-Burhan, surprised the “Omdurman” military region with his presence at the morning meeting at dawn today, “Thursday.”

Al-Burhan addressed the soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers of the region and conveyed to them the greetings of the General Command, stressing that they are fighting the rebel militia for the sake of Sudan and that he is reassured by their presence that Sudan will always remain in the security of its men and the army of his country.

Al-Burhan drank a cup of tea on the main street from a tea seller, and they took memorial photos with him to celebrate.

Citizens in the streets of “Omdurman” also celebrated the passing of the Commander-in-Chief among them while he was driving a military vehicle himself.

Experts and followers confirmed that the appearance of “Al-Burhan” today in the streets of “Omdurman” and his wandering among the citizens is a sign of the end of the war, according to the rebel militia and the army’s progress in all axes.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Zhejiang Province Announces Admission Status for 2023 College Entrance Examination

You may also like

Air Canada Passengers Forced to Sit on Vomit-Infested...

Minhacienda short-term TES auction

Fujian Provinces’ Response to Typhoon ‘Hai Anemone’: Relocation,...

KAMCO, Busan Oryun Information Industrial School vocational training...

United States Postal Service Hiring for Holiday Season:...

In Images: Voracious fire consumed several homes in...

Successful LAC team | News.at

The United Nations comments on De Mistura’s visit

Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer Crushed to Death...

Electronic clock structure withdrawn

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy