Starter in Udine after more than a year (it hadn’t happened since 23 January 2022 against Juventus at San Siro and then his ordeal began there),Zlatan Ibrahimovic tonight Saturday 18 March beats the record of another former AC Milan player, Alessandro Costacurta, today commentator on Sky. The former defender played from the first minute in May 2007, in his last professional match, against (coincidentally) Udinese, aged 41 years and 25 days. Excluding the four goalkeepers Marco Ballotta (Lazio, 44 ​​years and 38 days), Francesco Antonioli (Cesena, 42 years and 235 days), Gigi Buffon (Juventus, 42 years and 183 days) and Alberto Fontana (Palermo, 41 years and 297 days ), Ibrahimovic becomes the oldest player (or oldest, you see) to take the field as a starter in a Serie A match.

Only eligible for league play

The Swede has a great chance to make his mark. He feels good, he wants to play and help Milan achieve all their goals, as Stefano Pioli recalled in the conference. Even if he’s not on the Champions League list (at the time of his presentation he wasn’t feeling very well) and, therefore, as already happened in the round of 16 against Tottenham, he won’t be able to play against Napoli in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Zlatan is enjoying the championship and has just been re-called up by Sweden and in the three games with Atalanta, Fiorentina and Salernitana and he seemed inevitably slowed down but reactive, present above all with his head.