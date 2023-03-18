Picture: On March 16, the China-Europe Express train loaded with auto parts, building materials, home appliances and other goods departed from Beijing Pinggu Mafang Station. This is the first China-Europe Express from the Beijing area. It will leave the country through the Manzhouli Railway Port and go directly to the Russian capital. Moscow, the whole journey is about 9,000 kilometers, and it is expected to arrive in about 18 days.

[Ta Kung Pao News]On March 17, Xinhua News Agency published an article titled “Orienting China-Russia Relations and Injecting More Stability into the World—Written on the occasion of President Xi Jinping’s upcoming state visit to Russia”. The full text is as follows:

The Ural Mountains stand majestically, the Volga River winds forward, and the vast land of Russia will welcome distinguished Chinese guests again. At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22.

This is President Xi Jinping’s first overseas visit since he was re-elected as the president of the country. It is a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace. Strategic coordination and practical cooperation in various fields have injected strong impetus into maintaining peace, security, development and prosperity, and jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind.