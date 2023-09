On Sunday in Třinec, Rastislav Dej watched the extra league only from the stands, and Vítkovic coach Miloš Holaň explained the absence of vice-captain Dominik Lakatoš only very briefly: “For performance reasons.” Three days later, the Slovak striker was back in the lineup and scored against Pardubice for the first time in the season. However, Vítkovice failed in the battle of unsuccessful semi-finalists from last season and lost 3:7 at home.

