He will go to Berlin, not as a tourist, but as a coach of an Italy that has taken off the pass to qualify for the Round of 16. Gianmarco Pozzecco is in seventh heaven, who in the post Italy-Croatia incited the crowd, with the whole Mediolanum Forum in Assago applauding him: the Azzurri will continue the race of a European championship in Germany – but tomorrow there is still the fifth challenge of the decisive group for the third place -, so far made up of ups and downs. Poz did not hold back the emotion, embracing friends Bobo Vieri and Antonio Cassano in the audience, very tried but just as happy. “I asked the boys for help, it’s a great reaction. We wanted to go to Berlin, I saw things that go beyond basketball », says the coach who does not deny that he felt the tension before the match. “I have been unwell these days, I suffered like a dog”, and given the pathos with which he lives every single moment of his life, one cannot but believe him. He spoke to the team on the eve of the match and in particular with Melli. «I asked the boys to help me, I talked to Melli this morning and I went to confession. We were even moved ». Then the examination of the race. «We played a great first half, then we saw the nightmares again, losing inertia and confidence. Then I saw values ​​that go beyond basketball », says Pozzecco, pointing out the moral values ​​of an Italy that has once again leaned on the inspiration of Simone Fontecchio, author of 19 points, like Nicolò Melli, another protagonist of the evening. “He will become an NBA star,” ruled the Poz on Fontecchio, which also makes mea culpa on the little use of Alessandro Pajola. “I made a mistake by making him play a little, I take all the responsibilities.” Under four at the end of the third part, the clouds over Italy were becoming particularly dense. «But there is a great group here, the reaction that the boys have had is worth a lot. We will not have the stars of the NBA, we are shabby and we stink and the coach is not well in his head, – concluded Pozzecco – but we have given emotions to the fans ». How to blame him.