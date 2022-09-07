Among the documents seized by the FBI at Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago there is a document “which describes the military defenses of a foreign government, including its nuclear capabilities”: the Washington Post writes his front page exclusive and points out that his sources highlighted “the concerns of US intelligence officials about classified material hidden in the property” of the former president in Florida. According to the Post, some documents concern “top secret US operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials were kept in the dark” and only the president and a small number of his cabinet members could authorize other government officials to know. the details of these secret programs. “Yet these documents were stored in Mar-a-Lago, in uncertain security, more than 18 months after Trump left the White House,” notes the newspaper, and adds that the nuclear papers of the non best identified foreign state are among the top 100 secret files found by the feds during the August 8 search, and not among those that Trump’s lawyers had spontaneously delivered in two tranches, in January and June. The newspaper also presents another exclusive: images showing Trump advisors traveling several times, after his defeat in the presidential elections, to the home of an official in charge of electoral counting in Georgia. The two are both under investigation on suspicion of tampering with voting machines in Michigan. Among other front page headlines, the US intelligence report on the large quantities of ammunition that Russia is buying in North Korea for the war in Ukraine, an in-depth study on cases of infection contracted in hospital as children and resulting in meningitis, and an analysis of how the squeeze on abortion will affect the orientation of voters in the midterm vote.