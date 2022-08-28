The words of Italian in the post match of Fiorentina-Napoli

Intervention in the post match of Fiorentina-Napoli, Vincenzo Italiano commented the 0-0 of the Franchi a Dazn: “Courage and personality? I think we always go to moments, today the game got off in a strange way with an action on one side and an action on the other. At this moment we tried to give compactness and attention to the many goals scored last season, then we have to be more concrete and incisive. Even today if we had guessed 4-5 choices we could have scored, but speaking of today’s game it was beautiful with very high rhythms and we were facing a squadron: I’m happy, I continue to spinning men and consolidating our identity “.

“We have to start scoring because we haven’t scored in three games, because I don’t want the boys to make me fall in love with 0-0. Today, however, I’m very happy. Jovic? He needs to be reactivated in everything that a player can be: now he no longer plays with champions, he has to sacrifice himself and it is possible that some team-mates do not give him the ball as you think, but he is a champion and we have focused on his qualities. It is also up to him to make himself available, he has never been convinced to make the first striker but he knows how to attack the depth and we can regenerate him. Inside his head the spark that can be able to make a difference can spring, in training we see a devastating physical strength. Then today we were playing against Napoli … “ See also Vito Annicchiarico is dead: in the film 'Rome open city' he played the little Marcello

On the other strikers: “We will go to a lot of matches, every three days. We will have to try to improve and grow with less training. All involved, all on the same path. Barak today I had to field him even if he is not yet in the mechanisms because we were tired. But even Jovic, Ikoné and many others will all give us a hand. Today this race gives us a lot “.

