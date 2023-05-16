Home » Italian Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Donna Vekic in Rome
Sports

Italian Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Donna Vekic in Rome

by admin
Italian Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Donna Vekic in Rome
Iga Swiatek lost in her first match at Rome in 2020 – but has not been beaten here since

World number one Iga Swiatek continued her dominant streak at the Italian Open by beating Croatia’s Donna Vekic to reach the quarter-finals.

Swiatek, 21, is bidding for a third successive title in Rome and, despite some unconvincing moments against 24th seed Vekic, won 6-3 6-4.

The three-time major champion has won her past 14 matches on the Rome clay.

She will put that record on the line when she faces Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals.

In a last-16 match pushed back to Tuesday after Monday’s rain in Rome, Swiatek was far from her best and particularly struggled with her forehand.

But she had enough quality to edge past Vekic, who had chances to make the scoreline closer but could take only one of her seven break points.

“Donna is an experienced player and can play really well on most surfaces. She put on a lot of pressure but I’m happy to handle it and come through,” Swiatek said.

On facing Kazakhstan’s Rybakina next, she added: “It is not going to be easy, she is in great shape this season, it will be challenging. But I’m ready for it and comfortable on clay.”

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

See also  Bagnaia, pole position and podium "Ready to have fun again"

You may also like

I don’t think too much about the future

Draw against Nuremberg – Magdeburg celebrates relegation

Juve, Pogba’s season between injuries and appearances

Football broadcast: Investors offer 1.8 billion euros for...

Premier League: the most valuable roses in the...

NBA professional Ja Morant can probably be seen...

Cannes Film Festival 2023: at the start with...

The Zhejiang Men’s Basketball Super League is about...

NBA draft: San Antonio Spurs can select super...

Inter in the Champions League 2023 final: tickets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy