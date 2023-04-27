Italian Super Cup 2023 2024, Inter and the other participating teams

With Inter qualifying for the Coppa Italia final, the name of the first team registered for the new Supercoppa Italiana officially appears, which for the first time will be played with the Final Four formula. Another participant in the new format of the competition will come out tonight from the return match, also in the Italian Cup, between Fiorentina and Cremonese. For Napoli, it’s just a matter of waiting for the arithmetic. Here’s who will compete for the trophy in Saudi Arabia in January and how the new format works