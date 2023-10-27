Italy 0-1 Spain: Jenni Hermoso scores winner for Spain in first match since World Cup win

Jenni Hermoso replaced Mariona Caldentey in the 68th minute before going on to score the winner

Jenni Hermoso says she “can only smile” after making a sensational return to Spain’s squad by scoring an 89th-minute winner against Italy in the Nations League.

Hermoso, on as a 68th-minute substitute in Salerno, converted the rebound after Alexia Putellas’ shot was saved by Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani.

The forward had not played for her country since the scandal that engulfed Spanish football, when federation president Luis Rubiales kissed her on the lips during the trophy presentation after winning the World Cup.

“What better joy than to get back here and feel good again, to score the goal that gets the win – now I can only smile,” Hermoso, who plays for Mexican side Pachuca, told TVE.

The kiss, which Hermoso says was not consensual, sparked outcry and Rubiales eventually resigned as Spanish football federation (RFEF) president.

Rubiales, whose actions overshadowed Spain’s World Cup win in August, was also given a restraining order.

World Cup winning manager Jorge Vilda was sacked in September and replaced by Montse Tome, who omitted Hermoso from her first national team squad last month “to protect her”.

The Rubiales scandal took its toll on 33-year-old Hermoso, who said her “image had been tarnished” by the kiss.

“I can tell you [I thought about] many things, but life sometimes gives you little gifts, and today I thought about a lot of people behind [me] this time,” added Hermoso.

“I am happy because thanks to them today I enjoyed football once again.”

Friday’s goal was Hermoso’s 52nd for Spain, in 102 appearances.

Spain, who travel to face Switzerland on Tuesday, top League A Group 4 with three wins from three games.

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 5-4-1

1 Julian

3Di Guglielmo13Bartoli19Lenzini5Linari17Boattin

21Bonfantini18Caruso4Galli11Bonansea

10 Spinners

1Giuliani3Di Guglielmo13BartoliSubstituted forGiacintiat 90’minutes19Lenzini5Linari17Boattin21BonfantiniSubstituted forGlionnaat 61’minutes18Caruso4GalliSubstituted forBergamaschiat 72’minutes11BonanseaSubstituted forCambiaghiat 72’minutes10GirelliSubstituted forGreggiat 72’minutesSubstitutes2Bergamaschi6Giugliano7Glionna8Tomaselli9Giacinti12Schroffenegger14Tortelli15Cambiaghi16Dragoni20Greggi22Baldi23Salvai

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

23Coll Lluch

2Batlle4Codina14Aleixandri19Carmona

6Bonmatí3Abelleira11Putellas

17García9González8Caldentey Oliver

23Coll Lluch2Batlle4Codina14Aleixandri19CarmonaSubstituted forHernándezat 79’minutes6Bonmatí3AbelleiraBooked at 36minsSubstituted forGabarro Romeroat 90+4’minutes11Putellas17GarcíaSubstituted advantage Castilloat 45’minutes9GonzálezSubstituted forParallueloat 45’minutes8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forHermosoat 68 ‘minutesBooked at 90minsSubstitutes1Rodríguez Rivero5Andrés7Sarriegi10Hermoso12Hernández13Lete15Oroz16Gabarro Romero18Paralluelo20Méndez21Torrodà22del Castillo

