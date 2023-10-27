Camilo Quiroz, held Live with Claudia Margarita, Katia Ospino, Rodrigo Lara and Pastor Mao

Just two days before the elections, Camilo Quiroz, candidate for Mayor of Valledupar, held a live broadcast on his Instagram account, attracting an audience of more than 3,500 people interested in the city’s affairs. In this virtual meeting, Quiroz had the participation of four prominent personalities: Pastor Mauricio Rocha, Rodrigo Lara, Katia Ospino and Claudia Margarita Zuleta. During the broadcast, guests praised and expressed their support for Quiroz’s candidacy.

Katia Ospino highlighted the need for leadership and business vision for Valledupar like that of Quiroz. “Your campaign came to refresh the politics of the Cesar department, you are a young figure, you are a successful businessman with an impeccable track record and that is what Valledupar needs.”

For her part, Claudia Margarita Zuleta shared her confidence in the candidate’s potential to change the political model and the way of governing. “We have been the voice that has represented a cause, a cause to renew leadership, to change the model.”

It should be noted that the exercise proposed by Quiroz does not correspond to any alliance with other candidates for governor, but to an open space where they could share and debate in democracy.

Rodrigo Lara, candidate for Mayor of Bogotá, congratulated Quiroz for his bravery in the fight against powerful political and economic machines. “I have observed your process very carefully and I want to congratulate you, you are in a process of building something very civic, and citizen, very linked to the people and their needs and you are facing powerful machinery, and it takes a lot of strength and determination to do it and I want to give you that recognition.”

The virtual meeting culminated with Pastor Mauricio Rocha, who offered an emotional prayer in support of Camilo Quiroz’s success in the upcoming elections that will take place this Sunday, October 29.

This Saturday, Quiroz will hold the last virtual meeting which he has called: Camiloteando En Vivo. Mutation of the Camiloteando that he performed marathonically in the streets of the city during his campaign.

