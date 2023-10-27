Advancements in Cardiovascular Prevention and Rheumatological Disease Detection: Highlights from the XXXIX SECA Congress

The XXXIX SECA Congress recently took place, providing a platform for the presentation of two noteworthy projects aimed at enhancing cardiovascular disease prevention and detecting rheumatological diseases. The event, held under the theme of “Cardiology,” showcased the ‘Persia’ project, which emphasizes the importance of secondary prevention strategies for cardiovascular pathologies. This project is set to be published, further emphasizing its significance in improving healthcare outcomes.

