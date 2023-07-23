Italy-Argentina, Germany-Morocco predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica

“Bear Bets” are real wagers that Chris “The Bear” Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is off to a great start — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling, I’ll give you my best bets for these matchups throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, I’ll share it.

After a hot start, I currently sit at 5-4 with my tournament best bets.

Let’s dive into the fun with a couple of wagers I’m making for Matchday 5.

Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m. ET Monday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Both Teams To Score No (-128) and Under 2.5 goals (-122)

This match has the potential to be a defensive battle considering in the last 10 matches, Italy hasn’t seen more than three goals, while Argentina has kept a clean sheet in five of its last six.

It all adds up to something along the lines of 1-0 or 0-0, so I will also play the Under 2.5, which is around -122 or so.

PICK: Both Teams To Score No (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

PICK: Under 2.5 goals (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

RELATED: Julie Ertz boosts USWNT defense

Germany vs. Morocco4:30 a.m. ET Monday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Germany win and Under 3.5 goals (-130)

Germany has never conceded to an African side in the Women’s World Cup, and I expect that run to continue here. But the issue is, how many goals will Germany score against a Moroccan side that has allowed a total of four goals in seven matches?

The Germans have struggled to find the net lately, losing 2-1 to Brazil, 1-0 to Netherlands and 3-2 to Zambia in a match it didn’t score in until stoppage time. I’d be really surprised if Germany won 4-0 or so.

PICK: Germany to win and Under 3.5 goals (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Chris “The Bear” Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an “occasional” wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, “The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!” Follow him on Twitter @chrysphallic.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

