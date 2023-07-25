Italy made their debut at the Women’s Soccer World Cup with a win

Loading player

The women’s national soccer team beat Argentina 1-0 in their first match at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The goal that decided the match was scored three minutes from the 90th minute by Cristiana Girelli, who entered the field for just five minutes. With this result, Italy is momentarily first in group G on a par with Sweden, who beat South Africa 2-1 on Sunday.

Italy-Argentina was played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. It was a balanced and blocked game for a long time. Italy passed in the opponent’s half most of the time, but were unable to overcome the Argentine defense until Girelli headed in a cross from the left by Lisa Boattin, his teammate at Juventus. Girelli had recently entered the field in place of sixteen-year-old Giulia Dragoni.

Italy had previously had two goals disallowed, both for offside and in the first half, following shots from Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti. Argentina had mostly responded on the counterattack and on the restart, only making themselves dangerous in attack in the final minutes, when they were behind and looking for an equaliser.

Italy’s next match is scheduled for Saturday morning (9:30) in Wellington against Sweden, who are the favorites to go through to the round as group winners (the top two qualify for the round of 16). Argentina and South Africa will play on Friday night, again in New Zealand.

