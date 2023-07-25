Mayor invites Samarians to run in the ‘Desplastifik your city’ race

Registration will take place at the 500 Years Megalibrary and at the Dadsa headquarters, located at Carrera 13 # 29-76, Bavaria sector.

In a gala that featured high-performance athletes supported by the Governments of Change and the winners of previous editions, Mayor Virna Johnson launched the fourth version of the ‘Desplastifik your city’ race.

The competition, organized by the District Administrative Department of Environmental Sustainability, Dadsa, will take place in Santa Marta on September 24 and registration will open on Wednesday, July 26.

Mayor Virna Johnson invited Samaria to participate in this event, which is proposed as “an environmental education strategy to promote actions from the citizenry that mitigate pollution from single-use plastics.” For this version of the race, it is expected to have the participation of 10,000 people.

“One of the most forceful actions that will help Santa Marta to become more sustainable every day is to be able to generate this kind of activity. This ‘Desplastifik tu ciudad’ race motivates many people to run for their land, to run for their health and that the main requirement is to accumulate plastic bottles, we are helping to ensure that every day in Santa Marta there is less of this element that does us so much harm”, indicated the district president.

The new ‘skin’ that the participants will use was worn by Karen Manjarrez, national athletics champion; César Navarro, national bodybuilding champion and two-time champion of previous editions.

New shirt

At the launch event of the race, the mayoress also presented the $2 million prize to María Fernanda Fernández, the designer of the t-shirt that the more than 10,000 participants will wear who are expected to run for a plastic-free Santa Marta.

The new ‘skin’ that the participants will use was worn by Karen Manjarrez, national athletics champion; César Navarro, national bodybuilding champion and two-time champion of previous editions; Jesús Laguna, long jump national runner-up and Lorena Acuña, champion of the master category of the third edition held in 2022.

registrations

Mayor Virna Johnson confirmed that registration begins on July 26 virtually, through the page www.dadsa.gov.co, in the registration tab. Once the process has been completed, the system will display a code, which they must present along with their plastic bottles at the points located at the Megalibrary and the Dadsa headquarters, at carrera 13 # 29-76, in the Bavaria sector.

The process is divided into several stages: First, from July 26 to August 8, people who register must present 20 plastic bottles; Subsequently, between August 9 and August 23, those interested must bring 30 plastic bottles and from August 24 to September 7, they will complete their registration with 40 bottles.

It seeks to collect 300 thousand bottles

During the first version of ‘Desplastifik your city’, held in 2018, in the government of Rafael Martínez, there were a total of 2,200 participants and 67,000 plastic bottles were collected. The second version in 2019 had 4,009 people registered and the collection of 138,000 plastic bottles, for a total of 6,209 sensitized people.

In the third version carried out the previous year, 150,000 bottles of this material were collected, equivalent to almost 2 tons, and more than 5,000 people participated.

Adding the three previous versions, 355,000 plastic bottles have been collected, thus avoiding their improper disposal on the main water sources of the district and reducing the environmental impact generated by the use of plastic (and other pollutants) in marine ecosystems.

