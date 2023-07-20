Italy won the gold medal in the 4×1,500m medley relay in open water at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The Italian team, made up of Barbara Pozzobon, Ginevra Taddeucci, Domenico Acerenza and Gregorio Paltrinieri, finished the race ahead of the Hungarian and Australian teams. For Italy it is the first gold medal at these World Cups and the sixth overall, after the three silver and two bronze won in recent days.

