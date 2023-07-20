Home » Subject captured in Arauquita recorded videos of abuse of minors and sold them on virtual platforms – news
News

Subject captured in Arauquita recorded videos of abuse of minors and sold them on virtual platforms – news

by admin
Subject captured in Arauquita recorded videos of abuse of minors and sold them on virtual platforms – news

A humanitarian mission of the Ombudsman’s Office, accompanied by the Catholic Church, the United Nations Verification Mission and the OAS Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia, allowed the handover of two 7 and 8-year-old girls who were in the hands of the Farc dissidents in the department of Arauca.

Prior to the delivery, the humanitarian mission was able to make contact with the mother of the minors, who was with another of her daughters in an area near the site where the mission carried out humanitarian work.

“Through our Arauca Regional, we reached the rural area of ​​Puerto Rondón, where this family had disappeared a few days ago, made up of Leidy Mayerlis Ladino, her husband Carlos Vargas, who is still missing, and their 3, 6, and 8-year-old daughters. Today we highlight that her mother and her daughters are back, who will be accompanied to a safe place, ”said the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis.

The family disappeared on July 17, in the midst of reported clashes between Farc dissidents and the Military Forces, between the villages of Las Nubes (Tame) and La Esmeralda (Puerto Rondón).

The Ombudsman’s Office keeps its humanitarian channels open, in all regions of the country, so that all persons found in the power of illegal armed groups return to freedom.

Source: Ombudsman

See also  Judge sent to prison subjects accused of several thefts committed in Casanare – news

You may also like

Personal obituary: Wolfgang Pucher – or a reminder...

What happened to Yasin Malik will be responsible...

Search for missing persons in Quetame suspended

Windjammer: The old ladies of traditional shipping in...

Permission to travel more than 120 km must...

Road conservation and rehabilitation advances in Cali

The internet provider with the best connection

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan visited HMC

The values ​​of illiteracy and backwardness are not...

Risaralda commemorated the 213 years of the Independence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy