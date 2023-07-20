President Lula will receive the president-elect Santiago Peña

In order to discuss issues related to the renegotiation of the ITAIPU Treaty, border security and the facilitation of productive chains, the President of the Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, will receive on August 27 the elected president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña.

The confirmation of this official meeting was made this Thursday by the future national chancellor Rubén Ramírez, after the meeting held by the president-elect, Santiago Peña in his private residence.

The Brazilian president will receive Santiago Peña next Thursday, August 27, with the purpose of broadening the discussion of the bilateral agenda, as advanced by Ramírez.

He also announced that the renegotiation of the Itaipu treaty is on the list of issues to be discussed by the authorities. “There are all the issues inherent to border security, trade, facilitation of production chains,” she quoted in an interview with the media.

Meeting with businessmen from São Paulo

He also said that prior to the meeting with Lula da Silva, they will meet in Sao Paulo (Brazil) with very important business groups from various sectors of that country. They will also talk with the mayor of that city, Ricardo Nunes, and with the governor, Tarcísio de Freitas, about Paraguayan investment opportunities.

Large firms will participate in the meeting with businessmen, in addition to small and medium-sized ones, especially “those that precisely allow us to offer Paraguay opportunities to invest based on the substitution of other non-Mercosur countries such as China, for example, and that make the development of these companies viable in our country, in the sense of the integration of bilateral production chains,” he finally expressed.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

