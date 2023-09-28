If we talk about trekking in Umbriathe best known is the Way of St. Francisbut a possible new deviation is emerging: the Path of the Sermon to the Birds of St. Francis.

It winds through 2,5 km in the Umbrian countryside, immersed in nature and the spirituality of the famous speech to the birds by the Saint of Assisi.

Itineraries in Umbria, the Path of St. Francis’ Sermon to the Birds

The Path of the Sermon to the Birds of San Francesco is a short stretch to be done on foot, not marked in the maps of the most important paths in Italy but included in the FAI (Italian Environment Fund) path which from the Bosco di San Francesco (Assisi) reaches Piandarca. It is a walk about 2 and a half kilometers long that reaches the town of Piandarca, the place where the saint held his famous sermon to the birds. Which is considered the best known miracle in the world, because it was depicted by Giotto in the painting preserved in the Upper Basilica of San Francesco in Assisi.

Piandarca in Umbria, place of the miracle of San Francesco

Piandarca is a natural area located in Umbria, the green heart of Italy, in the territory of the Municipality of Cannara. It appears in numerous historical documents starting from 1200: a flat land, nestled in a silent and uncontaminated nature. From there, thanks to a unique 360° visual effect, you can admire the profiles of the hilly towns that surround it, without anything obstructing your view. A lplace of peace of the soula great landscape suggestion and of absolute historical value.

A path of about two and a half kilometers develops among green patches of native trees, which centuries-old tradition indicates is the one followed by the Saint when, in spring of 1221, after having preached to the people of Cannara and thought about the primitive idea of ​​the Third Order of the Continents (today the Secular Franciscan Order), he moved away in the direction of Bevagna. Here, he noticed an extraordinary multitude of birds, to which he lectured. Will be the most poetic and well-known episode in the life of Saint Francis.

The dream of the new Franciscan path

A large one was built in Piandarca letter Yes (which indicates the Way of St. Francis) and the project “An open-air sanctuary in the place of the Sermon to the Birds” was launched to promote the place. The objective is its inclusion in the guides of Franciscan paths.

There is also one underway fundraiser for a competition of ideas for the creation of a bronze statue of Saint Francis and a stone altar in Piandarca, on the site of the sermon to the birds. There is also a site which explains what is being done along the way.

Advertising

You might also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

