“We can close the gap to Aston Martin”

“Crazy race. There was some bad luck for George today. Our reliability has always been good, so this is an unfortunate episode. But for us there were so many points, I didn’t expect to finish second. I am very grateful for this. I don’t feel connected to this car, I don’t feel comfortable in the car. I continue to ride as good as I can despite this and try to work on making this connection, but it is a long term project. Considering we are lagging behind Red Bull to be here battling Aston Martin is fantastic for us. We can close this gap. Fernando was pushing a lot, maybe on pure pace he was faster than me, but I managed to keep him behind. I’m happy with that.”